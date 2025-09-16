Chargers make NFL history by starting season with 2 division 'road' wins
Good news: The Los Angeles Chargers have done something positive not achieved in the NFL since 1999.
Bad news: Last time it happened, it didn't mean a hill of beans in the big picture.
Nonetheless, the Chargers are riding high after Monday night's impressive 20-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Justin Herbert threw two touchdowns and Jim Harbaugh's defense was dominating in producing three interceptions and three sacks.
MORE: 4 winners & 2 losers from Chargers' Monday Night Football win over Raiders
The victory put the Chargers in rarified air. They are only the third team since 1980 to start the season with two victories away from home against divisional opponents. They beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil in Week 1 and followed it up with the win in Allegiant Stadium Monday night. Though the Chiefs game technically counts as a "home" game, Sao Paulo is most certainly not in Southern California.
MORE: Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
The last NFL team to start 2-0 with two road wins over divisional foes were the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1999. The only other team to turn the trick in the 45 years were the Dallas Cowboys in 1983. The Steelers ultimately shuffled through quarterbacks Kordell Stewart and Mike Tomczak on their way to 6-10. The Cowboys finiished 12-4, but didn't win the NFC East and lost a Wild Card playoff game.
The Chargers have a chance to start 3-0 and sweep the first round of AFC West games Sunday afternoon when they host the Denver Broncos in their 2025 home opener at SoFi Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
4 winners & 2 losers from Chargers' Monday Night Football win over Raiders
AFC West Power Rankings: Chargers enter new territory heading into Week 3
Quentin Johnston TD vs. Raiders prompts NSFW reaction from Chargers' social media team
Chargers QB Justin Herbert uses a little bird to show his disdain for cameras again
Chargers make last-second roster moves before MNF kickoff vs. Raiders