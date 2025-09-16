AFC West Power Rankings: Chargers enter new territory heading into Week 3
The Los Angeles Chargers capped off the Week 2 action of the NFL season with a Monday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chargers moved to 2-0 on the season, as well as 2-0 in the division. Is the hot start enough for the team to lay claim to the AFC West crown?
Here are the AFC West Power Rankings heading into Week 3.
4. Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders were the victims of a strong Chargers performance on Monday. Pete Carroll understood the assignment when becoming head coach, but it has to be frustrating to be in this stacked division.
3. Denver Broncos
If you ask a Denver Broncos fan about the outcome of their Week 2 loss, they'll probably be ready to throw hands. The Broncos were honestly robbed of their second win, but that can't be changed now. Bo Nix and company are still looking up in the division.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2, yet we still have them second in the divisional power rankings. It would be unwise to say this team is cooked this early in the season. But another loss in Week 3 could earn them the last spot in the rankings.
1. Los Angeles Chargers
Your beloved Chargers are the top team in the AFC West. In two weeks, the Chargers have already proved they are well on their way to becoming an AFC powerhouse.
