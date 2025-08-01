Chargers legend Keenan Allen visiting team for potential reunion
All offseason, fans have clamored for the Los Angeles Chargers to bring back Keenan Allen, one of the top free agents still available. The vision became even more clear in March, when the Bolts brought back veteran Mike Williams. Reunions certainly aren't off the table for this Chargers regime.
As it so happens, Williams announced his retirement a few weeks back, leaving a hole at receiver. Well, Allen may end up back in Los Angeles after all, as he's set for a visit according to Ian Rapoport, with mutual interest in a reunion.
Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick. He was still productive in Chicago, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Seeing as how the Chargers need more weapons outside of Ladd McConkey, this move would make a ton of sense.
Reuniting Allen and Herbert certainly wouldn't hurt either, as the two created a special connection for four seasons. Allen caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 11 seasons with the Chargers, while also being named to six Pro Bowls.
This would certainly be an exciting move if the Chargers are able to bring Allen back to where it all started.
