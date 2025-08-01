Charger Report

Chargers rookie WR putting on memorable performance during Hall of Fame Game

The Los Angeles Chargers got off to a hot start in the Hall of Fame Game, and one rookie wide receiver decided to have their coming-out party.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
The Los Angeles Chargers finally took the field on Thursday night, taking on the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.

There were many stories to follow leading up to kickoff, like quarterback Trey Lance getting another chance by starting the game.

The Chargers got off to a hot start after a Lions fumble on the opening kickoff, and haven't looked back since.

Lance has looked the part in the first half, leading the way with 92 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, it's Chargers rookie wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith who has everyone talking.

Just before halftime, Lance connected with Lambert-Smith for a touchdown. The touchdown was the second reception of the game for Lambert-Smith, who currently leads the team in receiving yards with 43.

The Chargers will be putting their faith in the hands of a lot of young talent this season. The wide receiver room is one of those units. While he hasn't seen a ton of action tonight, the Chargers are counting on Tre Harris to be a massive part of the offense this season.

We still have another half to go, but it's clear: the Chargers have some talent at wide receiver this season. Things could be shaping up for a spectacular year for this offense.

Los Angeles Chargers receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

