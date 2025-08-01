Charger Report

Chargers' standout rookie WR could already be a trade candidate

Could the Los Angeles Chargers trade this rookie wide receiver before he even plays a regular-season game?

Matthew Schmidt

Los Angeles Chargers receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84) carries the ball during training camp at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers selected a pair of wide receivers in the NFL draft back in April, and while second-round pick Tre Harris grabbed the lion's share of the attention, Day 3 choice KeAndre Lambert-Smith is quickly making Chargers fans know his name.

Lambert-Smith has been putting forth a terrific showing in training camp, and during Los Angeles' preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, he caught two passes for 43 yards — including a 28-yard touchdown — in a 34-7 win.

There is no doubt that Lambert-Smith has opened some eyes, and he may have impressed enough to actually represent a rather intriguing trade candidate. Why? Because Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin has requested to be dealt.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Chargers have already been named as a potential landing spot for McLaurin, who hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to his second Pro Bowl appearance last year. And if Los Angeles does place a call to Washington, you can bet the Commanders will be asking about one of the Chargers' two rookie receivers.

Let's be real: Los Angeles probably isn't moving Harris. He was a Round 2 pick, and he appears to have pretty significant potential. Lambert-Smith, on the other hand, was nabbed in the fifth round, and while he obviously has talent himself, you have to think the Chargers view him as more the more "expendable" of the two.

Now, it's entirely possible that LA would refuse to budge on either Harris or Lambert-Smith. Perhaps the Bolts would prefer to send Quentin Johnston Washington's way. Or maybe they won't express interest in McLaurin at all (based on the way they handled the D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens situations, this is probably more likely).

But the idea of jettisoning Lambert-Smith and recouping McLaurin has to be very enticing to a Chargers team that is knocking on the door in the AFC West.

Justin Herbert needs proven weapons, and for as good as Lambert-Smith has looked thus far, he doesn't fit into that category yet. Meanwhile, McLaurin has posted five straight 1,000-yard campaigns, so trading the first-year pass-catcher for the two-time Pro Bowler is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

If the Commanders do honor McLaurin's demand (and even that seems doubtful), Lambert-Smith is definitely a name to monitor in potential trade discussions.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

