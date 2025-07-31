Chargers need to go after Terry McLaurin following trade request
Some major news in the NFL world just dropped, as Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, according to Jordan Schultz.
McLaurin has publicly made it clear that he wants to be paid. He's currently in the final year of a three year, $68.3 million extension signed in 2022. It's very odd that the Commanders are being bullish on not paying McLaurin, who's been nothing but consistent since being drafted. Throughout their extensive quarterback carousel, McLaurin posted five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Of course, Jayden Daniels' arrival last season finally cemented a permanent passer for McLaurin. Now, it seems that may not last very long. Could the trade request be leverage in order to get paid? Definitely, but with the way this situation has been thus far, it seems likely that McLaurin could really be moved.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh reveals Chargers star WR is dealing with 'minor' injury
Enter the Los Angeles Chargers, who could benefit tremendously from having McLaurin on their offense. Justin Herbert was gifted Ladd McConkey last offseason, but other than that, nobody else was able to step up in 2024.
They revamped the offense to an extent this offseason, adding Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Oronde Gadsden II and Tyler Conklin to the receiver/tight end room. Still, there's an opportunity here for the Chargers to seriously upgrade at a key position before the regular season starts. Of course, McLaurin also wants to be paid, which means the Chargers would have to fork over some major money.
RELATED: Chargers could be headed for disaster with head-scratching experiment
Courtland Sutton was just extended to a four year, $92 million contract. Washington has been hesitant to give McLaurin more than $30 million per year, which he desires. Earlier this month, Chargers legend Shawne Merriman threw his recruiting hat into the ring for McLaurin, expressing his desire to see him in Chargers blue.
A duo of McLaurin and McConkey could prove to be lethal, one that would make Chargers fans very happy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
3 most impressive players from Chargers training camp so far
Chargers UDFA has flashed in nearly all 10 training camp practices so far
Chargers' $18M rising star working back from injury quickly at training camp
Chargers have a glaring weakness no one seems to be discussing
Jim Harbaugh takes shot at NBA, MLB with joke about NFL Hall of Fame Game
Chargers linked to most puzzling three-team trade you can imagine