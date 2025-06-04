Chargers' Ladd McConkey eyes sophomore leap while studying Super Bowl MVP
The Los Angeles Chargers had a big plan in place when they traded up to select Ladd McConkey and put it in action about as effectively as possible.
McConkey went on to pace Justin Herbert’s offense in receiving as a No. 1 target while shattering franchise records.
Now? It’s all about a sophomore surge, with receivers coach Sanjay Lal cutting up film of a past great like Julian Edelman and recent great Tyler Lockett (a guy he coached in Seattle) to help McConkey along in his development.
“Julian Edelman does a great job of falling forward and getting some extra yards,” McConkey said, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “He would run through people, too, but he had an art. I’ve watched a cutup of him catching and puncturing in zone and just getting a couple extra yards by diving forward and just falling forward — not taking a direct hit but still getting those extra yards.”
It sure doesn’t hurt to have that type of inspiration leading the charge for McConkey as he looks to build on a rookie campaign that featured 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven scores over 16 games, plus the 197 yards and one score in the playoff loss.
Even without studying a three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP, McConkey’s numbers could jump alongside general offensive improvement on the roster around him. The team upgraded the running game with guard Mekhi Becton and running backs Najee Harris and first-rounder Omarion Hampton and added receiving threats like second-rounder Tre Harris, Mike Williams and tight end Tyler Conklin.
For McConkey, the combination could lead to an even bigger outburst in 2025.
