Chargers should avoid a blockbuster trade for this one specific weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers definitely need more proven weapons, particularly in the aerial attack where Justin Herbert struggled to find reliable targets outside of Ladd McConkey last season.
Yes, the Chargers did dedicate a good portion of their NFL draft to adding wide receivers, picking up both Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but there is some genuine concern as to whether or not Los Angeles has enough talent in the passing game.
That's why there has been conjecture that the Chargers could pursue a trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who could be on the move with just one year remaining on his contract.
While Pitts — who has a Pro Bowl appearance and a 1,000-yard campaign on his resume — definitely comprises an enticing target, he is not the right answer for Los Angeles.
Why? Well, there are multiple reasons. First of all, the former first-round pick has been a rather big disappointment since his brilliant rookie season back in 2021, as he has logged 356, 667 and 602 yards over the last three years, respectively.
Those aren't terrible numbers, and Pitts has admittedly been limited by some nagging injury issues, but his checkered health history is also a factor in this. Heck, the 24-year-old is still banged up during the offseason.
Additionally, the Chargers selected Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II on Day 3 of the draft. Gadsden is a supremely talented weapon who posted fantastic numbers in college and could represent a potential sleeper playmaker at Herbert's disposal in 2025.
It stands to reason that Gadsden could supplant Will Dissly as LA's No. 1 tight end at some point next season, and if the Bolts land Pitts, it would stunt Gadsden's growth.
Plus, do the Chargers really want to pay Pitts big money long term with Gadsden on the come up? It doesn't make a whole lot of sense for Los Angeles to surrender draft capital and hand a lucrative multi-year contract to Pitts when it may have a better solution on its own roster.
Pitts is certainly an intriguing option, but it's one the Chargers should bypass.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Joe Alt bulldozes his way to Lane Johnson levels already in OT rankings
Chargers' X-factor spotlighted by PFF is pretty head-scratching
Chargers attacked what PFF says is team's biggest need multiple times
Should Chargers call Dolphins after key Jalen Ramsey deadline, trade rumors heat up?
Chargers linked to disgruntled superstar wide receiver in blockbuster trade idea