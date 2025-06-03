Chargers 2025 starting lineup prediction features small upset
The Los Angeles Chargers made some moves this offseason that should have the team in an even better position than they were last season.
Two of the biggest splashes made this offseason have been bringing in running back Najee Harris and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton in free agency.
The addition of those two put the Chargers on another level, which makes them a serious threat to the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC West stranglehold.
However, Pro Football Focus recently released a starting lineup prediction for each team this upcoming season, and one offensive position may have seen a small upset.
PFF has tight end Will Dissly earning the starting spot for the 2025 season. There's no question that Dissly had the best year of his career in his first season with the Chargers.
Dissly finished last season with the most receptions in a single season of his career with 50, and the most receiving yards with 481.
However, those numbers are not even close to putting Dissly in the top ten of tight ends from this past season.
The Chargers added another tight end with similar numbers to Dissly in Tyler Conklin this offseason, which could be the reason many believe Dissly could be the number one tight end when the season begins in September. This will be a position battle that many have their eyes on this summer.
