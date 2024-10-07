What Chargers should've learned from Raiders at Broncos
Week 6 is shaping up to be a true test for the Los Angeles Chargers as they travel to play the Denver Broncos.
While the Chargers have lost their last two games, including falling to 1-1 in the AFC West after their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles has to deal with a Denver squad that is riding a three-game winning streak.
Denver picked up a Week 4 blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders, whom the Chargers defeated in the season opener, and are now in second place in the AFC West.
The Broncos defense forced three turnovers and got Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew benched for Aidan O'Connell, the second-year former fourth-round pick.
Now, next week's game between Denver and L.A. will determine second place in the division as the Chargers will be playing the first of a two-game road stand.
For the Chargers, the Week 6 gameplan will have to center around rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey and the running game. The Raiders found their success across the middle of the field with rookie tight end Brock Bowers and speedy wide receiver Jakobi Myers.
Once Minshew started throwing outside the numbers he ran into the problem of Patrick Surtain II, who had two interceptions.
The Chargers' offense starts with running the ball, which hasn't worked during their two-game losing streak. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are averaging a combined 2.73 yards per carry in that span, which won't move Denver's defense.
Greg Roman's best bet is to get the run game going so Los Angeles can shift Denver's linebackers in the play action game, leaving the middle of the field open and staying away from Surtain on the boundary.
With the tackle duo of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater expected to return next week, life should get easier for the Los Angeles offense. But the fact remains, a three-game losing streak and falling to third in the division is something the Chargers must avoid in Week 6.
