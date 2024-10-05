Chargers' Denzel Perryman gets biggest NFL fine of 2024 for unflagged hit
The Los Angeles Chargers were without All-Pro strong safety Derwin James during their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as he served a suspension for unnecessary roughness. Ironically, the Chargers defense had another offender that day.
Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been fined $66,666 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt during last Sunday's loss, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Perryman is now a repeat offender, which means the Chargers could be without a starter on defense for yet another divisional game when the Chargers travel to play the Denver Broncos in Week 6.
James and Perryman are two of the Chargers' top-three tacklers this season with James having 15 solo tackles and Perryman being one behind the team lead with 22. They're both also top-five on the team in sacks with one each.
The Broncos have been modest on the ground this season, totaling 425 rushing and three rushing touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry. However, the Broncos have poor individual numbers.
Running backs Javonte Williams and Tyler Badie have totaled 129 and 86 yards, respectively, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix adding 110 of his own.
Considering how the Chargers have built their defense and the mentality the team has taken on this year, Los Angeles should be okay without Perryman when it's time to stop Denver's running backs.
However, Denver head coach Sean Payton has unlocked another facet of Bo Nix's game by allowing the rookie to use his legs, both in rollouts and designed runs.
The Chargers are already without Nick Niemann and Junior Colson is dealing with a hamstring injury. If Colson can't go in Week 6 and Perryman suffers the same fate as James, the Chargers will likely be forced to start 2020 Minnesota Vikings fourth-round pick Troy Dye next to leading tackler Daiyan Henley in its base 3-4 defense.
If Denver can figure out the interior of the Chargers' defensive line, an offense that usually wouldn't be trouble for the Los Angeles defense may find hope and give the Chargers a headache on the road.
