Chargers turnover could create Chiefs, AFC West trade chaos
Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Chargers could be part of the reason Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs make a trade that gives them a bigger advantage in the AFC West.
Those Chargers, after all, were the team that intercepted Mahomes in that 17-10, Week 4 Chiefs win. Kristian Fulton, already dubbed a breakout rising star, picked off a pass, then returned it up the field.
Fulton then fumbled amid some chaos that included Mahomes attempting to make the tackle and instead hitting Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice.
Now, with Davante Adams trade buzz swirling and other wideouts such as a former Chargers player perhaps up for grabs, it sounds like the Chiefs might get active.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are waiting until Monday to see how serious Rice’s injury is after surgery, but that the team will then “explore all their options to determine whether they can make another trade for a wide receiver.”
Schefter cautions that the Chiefs aren't likely candidates to make a blockbuster trade for Adams. But with Hollywood Brown out for the season, too, the Chiefs could make a move. That brings up the uncomfortable conversation that they might be able to go trade for Chargers legend Keenan Allen, among others.
Talk about an interesting bye-week story with a Chargers slant, right? Jim Harbaugh’s team came close in the Week 4 loss and should only improve before a Week 14 rematch. But the outcomes there might encourage the Chiefs to make a splash and beef up their roster well before that early December rematch, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Denzel Perryman gets biggest NFL fine of 2024 for unflagged hit
NFL hits Chargers' Khalil Mack with big fine for actions vs. Chiefs
Former Chargers WR could already be on trade block with new team
4 most important games left for Chargers this season after bye week
Chargers have answer for life without Joey Bosa, future without Khalil Mack