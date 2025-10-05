Chargers might give former 1st-round pick shot at revenge game against Commanders
The Los Angeles Chargers made some innocent-looking roster moves before the Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.
One of those moves might not be so innocent, though.
While prepping for kickoff, the Chargers elevated edge rusher Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad to the active roster for the game. With Khalil Mack still out injured for now, the defense needs rotational depth when it comes to getting after opposing passers.
But with Ferrell, it goes a little deeper than that. The fourth-overall pick in 2019, Ferrell lasted four years with the Las Vegas Raiders and eventually wound up with the Commanders last year, posting 3.5 sacks over 14 games.
That was enough for Ferrell to get a one-year contract from the Commanders in March…only for him to be let go at final cuts.
Ferrell quietly joined the Chargers on September 18 and will now be part of the active roster on Sunday. There’s an outside chance he becomes the third or fourth edge rusher in the rotation behind the likes of Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree, displacing one of Caleb Murphy or rookie Kyle Kennard.
And if Ferrell can be productive during a revenge game if given the chance, the Chargers might see the value in keeping him on the 53 at some point later in the season, too.
