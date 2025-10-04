Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh admits a strange OL decision come be coming after injuries
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to get weird on the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.
But how weird remains up for debate.
With Joe Alt nursing a sprained ankle, Rashawn Slater lost for the season and guard Mekhi Becton just coming back from concussion protocol, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have some tough decisions to make.
Speaking with reporters before the Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders, Harbaugh threw out a surprise: The team has “thought about” moving Becton out to offensive tackle.
That’s a pretty shocking turn of events, and not just because Becton is only just coming back from an injury. Becton was the 11th pick in 2020 and widely considered a bust until he joined the Philadelphia Eagles last year and flourished as a guard.
In fact, there was always a risk that Becton was a one-hit wonder at guard when the Chargers paid up big for him on a two-year deal worth $20 million in free agency this past offseason. Kicking him back to tackle would be an even bigger risk.
On paper, the Chargers were going to go with one of Jamaree Salyer or Austin Deculus at left tackle while Alt misses time. Deculus, though, only just joined the team roughly a month ago via trade.
Moving to Becton at tackle would be a surprise and speaks to how dire the situation is in the trenches for the Chargers, to say the least.
