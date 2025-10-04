Chargers' Week 5 game vs. Commanders gets a surprise broadcast change
It would appear the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t a major national ticket right now as they get ready to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
While playing in a late Sunday afternoon window around 4 p.m. ET is often considered a primetime game by the league because of the lack of competition, the Chargers’ game against the Commanders isn’t feeling that love.
According to 506 Sports, Fox has made some big overhauls to its broadcast map for the game, moving Commanders-Chargers out of its plans for major broadcast areas like Atlanta.
Instead, Fox will show viewers in key, big markets the game between the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.
If valid, it’s a pretty confusing move by Fox, which has big-name Tom Brady calling the game. Justin Herbert’s Chargers are 3-1, while the Commanders are a hot topic in the NFC and just getting quarterback Jayden Daniels back in the fray.
That game between the Bengals and Lions looks like a stinker, too. Joe Burrow is out for the season for a Bengals team that has lost its last two games by a total of 76-13 before running into the buzzsaw that is the 3-1 Lions, a team on a three-game tear with a minimum of 34 points scored in each contest during that streak.
Smaller audience than expected or not, it’s another chance for Justin Herbert and the Chargers to prove themselves and get after earning bigger stages, especially since they already have the big 3-0 advantage in the AFC West.
