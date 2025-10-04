Joe Alt dodges trip to injured reserve in latest Chargers roster moves
For now, at least, Los Angeles Chargers star offensive tackle Joe Alt isn’t going to injured reserve.
Alt was doubtful to play during his team’s Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders due to a sprained ankle, something both Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and the final injury report itself confirmed.
Saturday, the Chargers also soft-confirmed that Alt won’t be going to injured reserve.
During Saturday roster moves, the Chargers announced the elevation of edge rusher Clelin Ferrell and running back Kimani Vidal to the active roster for the game against the Commanders.
The day-before roster moves are usually where the Chargers shift players to injured reserve if necessary, as they’ve done for the likes of Najee Harris already this season.
With Alt escaping that fate, it implies that he’ll be good to return within the next couple of weeks. The Chargers stashing him on injured reserve would’ve required him to miss at least four games, delaying his return to action until the Week 9 game against Tennessee on November 2.
While that’s good news, the current challenge in front of the Chargers is a Washington team that will look to exploit a line starting at least two backups in place of elite players in front of Justin Herbert during Sunday’s game.
