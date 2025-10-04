Are Chargers' Johnston, Allen heading for fantasy football outbursts vs. Commanders?
Jayden Daniels will be back on the field and Tom Brady will be in the booth. But at least one group of Fantasy Football experts expects the best performance by a quarterback Sunday at SoFi Stadium to come from Justin Herbert.
Or, indirectly, from Herbert's receivers.
The Los Angeles Chargers look to improve to 4-1 against the 2-2 Washington Commanders, who are getting their star quarterback Daniels back from a two-game absence due to a knee injury. Brady, meanwhile, will raise eyebrows in his conflict-of-interest roles as Fox's lead TV analyst/Las Vegas Raiders owner.
The Fantasy Football gurus at USA Today, however, believe it's Herbert that will dominate the day by completing passes to both Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen. In their weekly "Start 'Em, Sit 'Em" offering, the site is advising owners to start both receivers against the Commanders' weak pass defense.
"The Chargers matching up against the Washington Commanders in Week 5 is excellent news for Los Angeles' passing offense," USA Today reasons. "Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been rough in coverage through four games, and nickel corner Mike Sainristil has been inconsistent in his second season. That's led to the Commanders holding the fourth-worst EPA/play allowed on dropbacks (0.219) in the NFL so far."
Bolts fans wouldn't be upset at both receiver having big days, and that's exactly what USA Today predicts.
"Johnston is a great start option for all of the same reasons that Allen is," it writes. "The Commanders have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wideouts this season, and Herbert has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in football this season".
