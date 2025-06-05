Charger Report

Chargers' most interesting training camp trade candidate isn't Zion Johnson

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers have told anyone who would listen that they aren’t throwing in the proverbial towel on former first-round pick Zion Johnson just yet. 

So far, the team’s actions have backed up the words from head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz as Johnson takes first-team reps at OTAs while learning the center position. 


Even so, that won’t stop outside speculation, such as Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggesting Johnson is the one player the Chargers should still look to trade this offseason: 

“With the addition of veteran guard Mekhi Becton and the return of Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson’s days as a starter at guard for the Chargers are over. And with good reason—per Pro Football Focus, Johnson allowed five sacks last year and ranked outside the top 50 in both run blocking and pass protection.”


For now, though, Johnson’s trade market is probably pretty limited. And even if he doesn’t win a starting job, the Chargers can make out pretty well if he’s a player who can back up multiple positions on the interior. 

Looking at the current roster, wideout Quentin Johnston makes a lot of sense, but he’s another guy the team wants to keep developing. Offensive lineman Trey Pipkins is another who struggled last year and was viewed as a possible cut candidate who might interest other teams once summer injuries occur around the league. 

Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson
Chris Roling
