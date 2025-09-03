Charger Report

Chargers unfortunately center stage in NFL’s odd YouTube, MrBeast streamers promotion

Chris Roling

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NFL isn’t having the best publicity run on the lead up to Week 1…and the Los Angeles Chargers are now sort of inviovled. 

First, it was the revelation that the beloved NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson will now have commercials

As if that weren’t bad enough, the NFL partnered with popular online streamers like MrBeast to promote the fact the Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday streams for free on YouTube. 

The ad, featuring the likes of Roger Goodell, IShowSpeed and Sketch, runs for more than three minutes and loops in Chargers star Derwin James: 

Nothing is ever free and this certainly feels like one of those times. The Chargers not only lose one of their precious home games to this Week 1 overseas affair, they spotlight in stuff like this, too. 

Of course, the NFL is just trying to do its best to appeal to new fans around the globe. Business-wise, this makes a ton of sense. 

For those NFL fans already entrenched and especially for Chargers fans already not thrilled with a Friday game and one less home game (especially against the Chiefs, of all teams), though, it’s enough to close any social media apps carrying the promotion.

Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.

