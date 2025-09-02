Najee Harris’ surprise Week 1 status impacts Omarion Hampton’s outlook for Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris suddenly has a green light to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 after a strange injury saga throughout training camp.
Now, one has to wonder what it means for first-round rookie Omarion Hampton.
While Hampton looked ready to take the heavy workload as Harris recovered from an eye injury suffered during a fireworks incident in July, the veteran is suddenly all systems go and fully cleared.
"I'm ramping up to it," Harris said, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "Every day I've practiced — this is my fifth day at practice —just trying to get in that football shape.
Assuming this isn’t all some major decoy to muddy the waters before playing the Chiefs, the Chargers signed Harris because he’s one of the most dependable running backs in football. Since 2021, he hasn’t missed a game while carrying the ball 1,097 times.
And Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers love the competitor’s welcome slogan, but it doesn’t always apply. As fans will point out, someone like Bradley Bozeman seems like an exception.
Meaning, it wouldn’t be all that shocking to see Harris out-snap Hampton on Friday. That’s especially true at a running back spot the Chargers want to keep fresh for an entire 17-game season, plus possible playoff games.
So, after months of it seeming like Hampton might just get the lion’s share of the work in his pro debut, things might be back on a mostly-Harris track right at the finish line.
