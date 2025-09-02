Chargers head to Brazil as early underdogs vs. Chiefs in Week 1 NFL betting odds
The Los Angeles Chargers are obvious underdogs in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Not only are Justin Herbert and the Chargers tasked with overcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the season opener, they travel a brutal overseas schedule to play on a Friday while sacrificing one of their “home games” on the schedule.
At DraftKings (and pretty much every notable sportsbook, really), the Chargers are three-point underdogs, a line that hasn’t and probably won’t change all that much.
What’s interesting is how quickly recent history seems to go out the window. The Chargers got swept by the Chiefs last year, but only by 17-10 and 19-17 margins. The former was while Herbert played through a nagging injury and both came under Year 1 of a dramatic roster overhaul under Jim Harbaugh.
On paper, the Chargers should be a much better team offensively this time out with new weapons like Keenan Allen, Tre Harris, Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton behind a line that upgraded with guard Mekhi Becton.
If nothing else, the Chargers make for an interesting underdog bet in Week 1, as Harbaugh certainly feels due to get one of these games in this series, too.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
