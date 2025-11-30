Justin Herbert injury status: Chargers QB leaves game, Trey Lance coming in

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a battle with the divisional rivals, Las Vegas Raiders, with a victory on the mind. The score is currently 7-0 with a major storyline starting to unfold.

Justin Herbert Leaves To Locker Room Early in Raiders Game

Chargers superstar quarterback, Justin Herbert scored a passing touchdown to Quentin Johnston on a shallow crossing route, allowing for the Bolts to take the first lead of the game.

Right as the Chargers defense took the field, Herbert was seen jogging to the Chargers locker room. The broadcast speculates it could be something with his hand, with Kris Rhim of ESPN saying it is his left hand.

The hit on Justin Herbert that sent him to the locker room with a left hand injury. He is questionable to return. Still in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/KXxG3anZXl — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 30, 2025

This storyline of Herbert running to the locker room was further corroborated by The Athletic's Chargers Senior Beat Reporter, Daniel Popper.

Justin Herbert is headed to the locker room with trainers. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 30, 2025

It is currently unofficial the timeline of Herbert returning, but this could be filled with disaster if he is out for the game. The current backup is Trey Lance, the former No. 3 overall selection on his third team.



Trey Lance enters game, Justin Herbert questionable to return

UPDATE: Herbert wasn't back on the field quickly enough for the offense's next drive, with Trey Lance officially replacing him.

The Chargers ruled Herbert questionable to return:

injury update: Justin Herbert (left hand) is questionable to return. #LVvsLAC — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 30, 2025

Justin Herbert returns with protective glove

UPDATE: Herbert returned to the game shortly after the Chargers declared him questionable. He had a padded glove on his non-throwing hand and was seen on the sidelines testing whether he would be able to make it back.

Justin Herbert returns to the game with a protective glove on his injured left hand pic.twitter.com/rbd567sNaI — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

