Justin Herbert injury status: Chargers QB leaves game, Trey Lance coming in
The Los Angeles Chargers are in a battle with the divisional rivals, Las Vegas Raiders, with a victory on the mind. The score is currently 7-0 with a major storyline starting to unfold.
Justin Herbert Leaves To Locker Room Early in Raiders Game
Chargers superstar quarterback, Justin Herbert scored a passing touchdown to Quentin Johnston on a shallow crossing route, allowing for the Bolts to take the first lead of the game.
Right as the Chargers defense took the field, Herbert was seen jogging to the Chargers locker room. The broadcast speculates it could be something with his hand, with Kris Rhim of ESPN saying it is his left hand.
This storyline of Herbert running to the locker room was further corroborated by The Athletic's Chargers Senior Beat Reporter, Daniel Popper.
It is currently unofficial the timeline of Herbert returning, but this could be filled with disaster if he is out for the game. The current backup is Trey Lance, the former No. 3 overall selection on his third team.
Trey Lance enters game, Justin Herbert questionable to return
UPDATE: Herbert wasn't back on the field quickly enough for the offense's next drive, with Trey Lance officially replacing him.
The Chargers ruled Herbert questionable to return:
Justin Herbert returns with protective glove
UPDATE: Herbert returned to the game shortly after the Chargers declared him questionable. He had a padded glove on his non-throwing hand and was seen on the sidelines testing whether he would be able to make it back.
