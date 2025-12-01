Chargers’ Derwin James, Khalil Mack have words on Maxx Crosby over Justin Herbert hit

The Los Angeles Chargers didn’t react nearly as angrily as fans when Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby shoved quarterback Justin Herbert to the ground during Sunday’s game.

Herbert had already left the game with an injury that turned out to be a broken hand that requires surgery. He returned with a glove that was essentially a cast, then later got shoved by Crosby, so angst from fans? Understandable.

But Chargers stars like Derwin James and Khalil Mack weren't exactly sweating the whole thing after the game.

RELATED: Justin Herbert injury update: Chargers QB needs 'medical procedure' after fracture

Chargers stars address Maxx Crosby’s hit on Justin Herbert

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Chargers leader Derwin James, for example, made it clear that while he was angry about the whole thing, he’s too familiar with Crosby to think the ordeal was anything overly malicious.

“Oh, I was mad about that. I was hot about that,” James told Fernando Ramirez of The Sporting Tribune. “I was actually standing on the sideline, but I got good relationship with Maxx. I know he not that type of player. Hopefully, he didn’t do it on purpose.”

RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert suffers dirty play from Maxx Crosby, causing major escalation

For those worried James was just doing a little wishful thinking about the whole thing, Mack had to laugh about the whole situation:

Why didn't the #Chargers players go gorilla mode on Maxx Crosby....?

Is Herbert just a better actor than Bradley Bozeman 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/UVYUm996mM pic.twitter.com/ibWkaeNCVk — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 1, 2025

In real-time, maybe it didn’t look like a flop from Herbert. Maybe it was. He and Crosby later dapped it up and there were no further incidents.

Either way, Chargers fans certainly can’t complain about Herbert, broken hand and all, channeling a little bit of his inner Philip Rivers while whipping up on a rival in a beatdown.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Justin Herbert injury update: Good news, bad result for Chargers vs. Raiders

Recap: Chargers overcome early mistakes and Herbert injury to grind down Raiders

Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson fantasy football outlook after Chargers' new RB rotation

Chargers get big victory over Raiders: Quick analysis and takeaways