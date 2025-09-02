Los Angeles Chargers Week 1 top prop bets vs. Kansas City Chiefs
In just three days, the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs for a massive Week 1 showdown in Brazil.
The winner will grab control of the AFC West, and we have everything you need to know about the big game, including the top prop bets going into Week 1, according to DraftKings.
Anytime TD Ladd McConkey (+175)
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey quickly became quarterback Justin Herbert's favorite target in his rookie season.
It's safe to say McConkey will once again be one of Herbert's top targets heading into this season, and an anytime touchdown bet for McConkey could be in your favor.
Tuli Tuipulotu +1 Sack (+176)
Looking for a defense prop bet to make? Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu has been given +176 odds to get one sack in the season opener. For Chargers fans, the hope is that Tuipulotu finds Patrick Mahomes more than once.
That is the top prop bets heading into Friday's game. Chargers On SI will have all your pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage for the primetime season opener.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
