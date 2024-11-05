Chargers a fit for former 1st-round weapon at NFL trade deadline?
Running back is one of those smaller needs for the Los Angeles Chargers that hasn’t received much spotlight ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
But one name possibly on the trade block might be worth a conversation.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., after all, might be available and is a pretty interesting idea as a fit in Justin Herbert’s offense.
That explains why USA Today's Jacob Camenker listed the Chargers as just one of four teams as possible landing spots for Etienne: “Etienne may not be the bruising back that the duo have typically preferred, but he has proven he can shoulder a full workload. That may make him an appealing target for Los Angeles for the rest of 2024 and beyond, especially since J.K. Dobbins is set to be a free agent in 2025.”
Etienne, the former first-round pick, has fallen behind breakout Tank Bigsby in Jacksonville, though it’s fair to wonder whether he might shine in a new locale that isn’t the 2-7 Jaguars.
To his credit, Etieene still averages 4.4 yards per carry on his career and is a valuable weapon in the passing game. He also wouldn’t cost all that much to acquire and boasts just one more year left on his rookie contract at $6 million. That would give the Chargers some wiggle room to work on an extension if things work out.
The Chargers have a workhorse back with J.K. Dobbins already, but Etienne might be an ideal rotational piece who fits the offense well, especially with Gus Edwards on injured reserve.
While the trade deadline ideas for the Chargers usually center on wideout and even tight end, getting a versatile back with first-round upside for cheap could go a long way toward helping the offense improve, too.
