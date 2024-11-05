Los Angeles Chargers last second trade offers ahead of deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers are running out of time to make a move ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.
Those Chargers look like a team that could use some help in a few different spots. Hence, one report saying that the team is shopping at the deadline. It wasn’t all that long ago that another report said the team was looking for help at wide receiver.
Either way, here are a few different trade ideas for the Chargers to consider to improve the roster before the deadline.
Chargers trade sixth-round pick to Jets for WR Mike Williams
It won’t take much to pry Mike Williams from the Jets, even if a recent Jets roster move hurts the chances of a deal. The former Chargers first-round pick is on a one-year deal and not targeted often. While the Chargers got some good performances out of names like Quentin Johnston, that shouldn’t be an excuse to stand still and not attempt to improve the roster. Few, if any, guys they could bring in know the team and Justin Herbert the way Williams does.
Chargers trade fourth-round pick to Browns for TE David Njoku
It would take some cap wizardry from the teams to make this work. But a Day 3 pick is a small price to pay for a 28-year-old elite weapon at a position of need like tight end. David Njoku has had a rough go of it in Cleveland this year, but the way he projects in a Herbert led offense is fantastic. He’d immediately be the top option at the position and likely dramatically open up the offense for the wideouts. The Chargers target tight ends at a high rate as it is, so upgrading it now and into the future from a team hosting a fire sale would make sense.
Chargers trade sixth-round pick to Saints for DE Chase Young
Joey Bosa is already playing on a pitch count because of injuries and Khalil Mack suffered some sort of setback during the Week 9 win. Even if Mack were 100 percent healthy, adding Chase Young to the pass-rushing rotation is a smart way to keep everyone fresh for a playoff push. Chase is on a one-year deal and, frankly, it would be pretty interesting to see him develop on a Jim Harbaugh team. The Saints just fired their head coach and could be sellers.
