Chargers NFL trade deadline rumor tracker: Latest reports and updates
The Los Angeles Chargers project as buyers at this week’s NFL trade deadline.
In the first year of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers are right in the thick of AFC playoff contention—and also want to keep rebuilding the program to their liking over the long term.
Both factors equate to the Chargers sitting as buyers, which is certainly reflected in most of the early rumors.
Here’s an updated Chargers trade rumors tracker ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, which we’ll update with the newest items first as they emerge.
- A report before the Chargers’ game against the Cleveland Browns confirmed the team is shopping at the deadline for help. There are at least eight players the Chargers should probably be eyeing, too.
- A different report suggested the Chargers might be willing to stand as sellers at the deadline on very specific players, too. Not shocking as the new regime looks to replace certain pieces within the next year.
- Before Week 8, another report confirmed the Chargers were still shopping for wide receiver help.
- Previous reporting confirmed that the Chargers, at least a few weeks ago, had been interested in reuniting with Mike Williams via a trade with the Jets.
