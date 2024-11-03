Charger Report

Chargers NFL trade deadline rumor tracker: Latest reports and updates

Chris Roling

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers project as buyers at this week’s NFL trade deadline. 

In the first year of head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, the Chargers are right in the thick of AFC playoff contention—and also want to keep rebuilding the program to their liking over the long term. 

Both factors equate to the Chargers sitting as buyers, which is certainly reflected in most of the early rumors. 

Here’s an updated Chargers trade rumors tracker ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, which we’ll update with the newest items first as they emerge. 

Chris Roling
