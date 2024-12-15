Should Chargers trade for Jets WR Garrett Wilson this offseason?
The Los Angeles Chargers will go into the offseason looking to upgrade their offensive weapons. They won't have to think about that just yet, as they're in the thick of competing for a playoff spot, and could clinch as early as next week.
It's clear that they need a complement to star rookie Ladd McConkey, who's on pace for over 1,000 yards this season. Could they look to trade for a potential disgruntled receiver from the AFC East? Garrett Wilson has basically been QB-proof, still producing no matter what quarterback the New York Jets pair him with.
According to Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic, "internally (and externally), many have wondered when—not if—Wilson will request a trade."
Wilson has yet to miss a game since being drafted in 2022, recording 1,000-yard seasons over his first two years, and is on pace to do so once again in 2024. However, he has yet to experience a winning season and might have the chance to leave his dysfunctional situation.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense would benefit greatly from acquiring one of the league's young stars at the receiver position. A pairing of McConkey and Wilson would give opposing defenses fits for years to come.
