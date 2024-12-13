Chargers need to add this former star WR for final playoff push
The Los Angeles Chargers have been searching for a viable complement to star rookie Ladd McConkey on offense. Some stepped up in their 19-17 loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs, but a rare opportunity just fell into their laps.
The Miami Dolphins and former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. mutually agreed to part ways on Friday, allowing him to seek a team heading toward the playoffs for the remainder of the season. Beckham Jr didn't get many opportunities in Miami, as he sat behind Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith.
He can still hit top speeds of 20 mph, win consistently against man coverage and most importantly, has surefire hands. Beckham Jr may not be the player he once was with the New York Giants, but at this stage in his career, could contribute perfectly to what the Chargers need at this moment.
Justin Herbert would also benefit from having a seasoned veteran such as Beckham Jr on offense. This could be a similar situation to three years ago, when he was released by the Cleveland Browns and then latched on with the Los Angeles Rams for the remaining eight regular season games. Beckham Jr would catch five touchdowns in those games for the Rams, then helped them win their second Super Bowl trophy, scoring a touchdown in the big game before tearing his ACL.
He also flashed in his time with the Baltimore Ravens last season in a limited role, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham Jr should make his return to Los Angeles, but this time with the Chargers.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, a waiver claim on Beckham would cost roughly $200,000 for the rest of the season and he isn't close to incentives.
