Jim Harbaugh was a big reason breakout player chose Chargers
In their first year, the new regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh needed to build the Los Angeles Chargers with a shared vision. They didn't have much in terms of cap space, signing most players to one-to-two-year deals, hoping for a high reward with some of their investments.
One move that seems to be paying off already was signing Poona Ford to a one-year deal. Ford has helped the Chargers defense become one of the best units in the league, allowing just 15.9 points per game. His presence in the middle of the defensive line has been evident, as he's tied his career-high in sacks with a chance for more over the next four games.
Ford dove into his decision to sign with the Chargers, detailing that Harbaugh was a major reason why he chose to come over.
"I mean I knew he was a great coach, I know he was in the NFL prior and stuff like that," Ford told Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "Just getting the opportunity to play under one of the best coaches in the league, it's a really great opportunity."
Harbaugh's influence and connection with his players has been vocalized all season. This is a good sign for the future, as he can attract more free agents in the future.
