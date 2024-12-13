Jim Harbaugh's Chargers pass the 'swagger' test with the Kelce bros.
Despite the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, one of their opponents' star players gave them high praise. The Kelce brothers voiced their respect for the Chargers on the New Heights podcast.
Chiefs star Travis Kelce had kind words to say: "I think the Chargers a [freaking] hell of a [good] football team, got those guys playing their tail off, with a lot of heart."
"They got that thing figured out right now," Kelce said. "They're playing really, really good football right now and they played us pretty tough both times we got them."
Older brother Jason Kelce also chimed in on Jim Harbaugh's coaching style: "With Harbaugh getting there, it feels like some of that swagger is back with that team."
Moral victories aren't usually accepted in the NFL world, but the Chiefs noticing the Chargers' tough battles this year are a good sign for things to come. They still need to snap the seven-game losing streak to their rivals in Kansas City, but with the way the Chargers have looked in year one under Harbaugh, that'll come in due time.
Kelce also had great things to say about Justin Herbert, saying: "You can't tell me Justin Herbert isn't one of the [freaking] quarterbacks in the National Football League."
