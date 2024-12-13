When can the Chargers clinch a playoff spot?
Good news for the Los Angeles Chargers: they're in prime position to reach the playoffs this season. At this time last year, the Chargers' season was dead in the water, as they ended the 2023 season with a measly 5-12 record.
The script has flipped in 2024, as the Chargers are 8-5 heading into Week 15's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, their loss in Week 14 allowed the rival Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West for the ninth-straight year, on top of already clinching a playoff berth.
So, when can the Chargers punch their ticket to the postseason? They'll need to win this week against the Buccaneers, with losses from the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins as well. The Cincinnati Bengals would also need to win their Week 15 matchup.
This sets up a potential nine-win Chargers team heading into Week 16 with a matchup against the rival Denver Broncos. If the above scenario plays out and the Chargers beat the Broncos the ensuing week, they'd clinch a playoff spot. The Broncos could also be playing for the same thing if they have nine wins by Week 16.
This is shaping up to be an exciting next few weeks for the Chargers, but they need to make sure they take care of business.
