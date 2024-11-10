Chargers great Philip Rivers coaches St. Michael to 1st-ever home playoff win
Former Los Angeles Chargers great Philip Rivers is now winning big as a head coach.
Rivers, the head coach for St. Michael Catholic in Alabama, just led the program to its first-ever playoff win as the Cardinals overcame Handley in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
After the 63-40 triumph in which Gunner Rivers threw for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Rivers commented on the direction of the program.
“We keep making baby steps in the right direction with our program,” Rivers said, according to Randy Kennedy of AL.com. “This was a great team win with some really high emotions. I’m proud of our guys.”
Rivers, now in his fourth year as head coach, led the Cardinals program to the playoffs for the first in 2023. He retired in 2021, and, the very next August, assumed the role with St. Michael Catholic.
Now 10-1, St. Michael hits the road for the second round of the playoffs.
