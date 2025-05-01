Chargers predicted to bolster interior defensive line by signing 63-game starter
Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Chargers addressed the interior of their defensive line in the 2025 NFL draft, one analyst believes the team should — and will — do more.
The addition of Jamaree Campbell will hopefully secure the nose tackle spot for years to come, but the Chargers could use more depth upfront in the short term, and specifically veteran depth.
With that in mind, Pro Football and Sports Network's Sterling Xie predicts the Chargers will sign former Houston Texans defensive lineman, Folorunso Fatukasi in free agency.
"Fatukasi is a one-tricky pony but is elite at that single skill," Xie wrote. "Since becoming a rotational player in 2019, Fatukasi’s teams have ranked in the top half of the league in yards per carry allowed in five out of six seasons (the 2021 Jets being the exception). With the Chargers’ lack of interior DL depth, Fatukasi would have a clear role."
If there's one area of the defense where the Chargers need a boost, it's in run defense, where Los Angeles ranked as a middle-of-the-road unit in 2024 despite having an elite defense overall. The Chargers gave up 117.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked 14th in the NFL.
While Fatukasi had a down year in 2024, he has always been a reliable run defender, and even elite at times. His 86.2 run defense grade in 2020 ranked second among defensive linemen.
Having started 63 games during his career, Fatukasi would be a great veteran depth piece, and he could even challenge for a starting spot in an unproven defensive line room.
According to Spotrac, Fatukasi should land a one-year, $3.9 million deal in free agency, and he could come even cheaper than that with it being so late in free agency.
The Chargers are sitting pretty with $29.1 million in cap space, so adding Fatukasi would be no problem.
