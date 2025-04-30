Draft analyst says Chargers’ first-round pick spells success for Greg Roman’s offense
Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024, the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers turned to power football and became far less reliant on talented quarterback Justin Herbert. The results were an 11-6 record and a wild card berth. Harbaugh and the Bolts have every intention on building on that formula as the franchise looks to make back-to-back playoff appearances since winning four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09.
This offseason, the club added four-time 1,000-yard runner Najee Harris (Steelers) in free agency. Last Thursday with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft, enter University of North Carolina standout Omarion Hampton.
Recently, during an interview involving numerous questions involving the 2025 draft, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid was asked what was who his “favorite prospect-to-team fit?” The answer was the Tar Heel workhorse. “The Chargers continued to revamp their running back corps,” explained Reid, “adding Hampton with free agent signing Najee Harris. Hampton fits perfectly into Greg Roman’s offense with his physical running style, as the 6-foot, 220-pounder is a tackle breaker with receiving upside.”
How good of a fit? Well, you can’t spell Omarion without the letters R-O-M-A-N. Seriously, Hampton comes off consecutive seasons in which he totaled at least 250 carries and 1,500-plus yards on the ground alone. In his final two seasons at North Carolina, he amassed a combined 534 attempts for 3,164 yards and 30 scores in 25 games.
General manager Joe Hortiz made Hampton the first running back selected by the Chargers in the first round since Melvin Gordon in 2015. It will be interesting to see how many carries both Hampton and Harris get this upcoming season. The latter has totaled at least 250 attempts in each of his four NFL campaigns.
