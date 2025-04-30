Chargers yet to reveal if team will pick up fifth year option for offensive guard
It has been almost a week since the 2025 NFL Draft, and Los Angeles Chargers fans seem to be optimistic about how the draft was handled.
The team hit many positions of need, including drafting multiple wide receivers. However, there are still decisions that need to be made about players already on the roster.
RELATED: Chargers' Harbaugh edges out rival Pete Carroll in first AFC West draft battle
The deadline to pick up fifth year options will be on Thursday, May 1st. However, the Chargers have yet to decide the future of offensive guard Zion Johnson.
After the draft, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz stated the team had not yet decided on the future of Johnson.
The Chargers added an offensive tackle in the draft with Branson Taylor from Pittsburgh in the sixth round.
Johnson played 1,046 snaps for the Chargers this past season. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson graded as the 47th-best guard from the 2025 NFL season.
It seems like picking up Johnson's option is a no-brainer. However, the Chargers have been focused on revamping an offensive line that left a lot to be desired in their dreadful wild card performance against the Houston Texans.
The wait will not be long, Fans should know what the team's decision will be within the next 24 hours regarding the future of Johnson.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Omarion Hampton, other Chargers rookies get their official jersey numbers
Los Angeles Chargers make surprising move following 2025 NFL draft that adds strength to strength
Chargers make intriguing UDFA contract move with 250-pound QB
Chargers rookie lands bold prediction that should excite Justin Herbert
Chargers' big undrafted free-agent signing gets an interesting pro comp