Chargers move in surprising direction in NFL power rankings after mixed draft grades
In the wake of the 2025 NFL draft, experts have begun posting their updated 2025 NFL power rankings, which made us curious to see how the Los Angeles Chargers fared.
Los Angeles came away with nine players in the 2025 NFL draft, and the reactions to those picks were certainly mixed. In a consensus of draft grades, the Chargers finished 23rd.
That consensus included a total of four grades of "A-" or better, but seven other experts gave the Chargers a "C" or worse, with one analyst, Fantasy Life's Thor Nystrom, giving Los Angeles a putrid "F".
With a bunch of fresh power rankings out there after the draft, let's take a look and see if Los Angeles' class helped or hurt their cause in the eyes of experts.
Chargers NFL power rankings
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 9 (+2)
Iyer: "The Chargers kept loading their offense by adding running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris, and they got even more receiving help later. They also didn't forget about bolstering the front seven. Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz keep rolling to build the team in the coach's image."
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 10 (+1)
Prisco: "They were a playoff team last season in Jim Harbaugh's first as coach, and they've had an outstanding offseason. The draft brought a lot of good players, including running back Omarion Hampton, who should put up big numbers in their offense."
Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 11 (-1)
Davis: "The 49ers reached the Super Bowl in their second season under Jim Harbaugh (of course, they also qualified for the conference championship round in their first). For the Bolts to match those 2013 Niners in Year 2, they'll need to leverage the advantage of their hefty continuity while hoping Harbs can help the roster's young core truly blossom."
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: 13 (no change)
Edholm: "Adding playmaking talent around Justin Herbert clearly was a major focus for the Chargers this draft period, and their first two selections really hit home for me as ideal fits. RBOmarion Hampton is good enough for Najee Harris to be put in a specialized role, and WR Tre Harris might not take too long to be an upgrade over the departed Joshua Palmer. TheOronde Gadsden II pick might also be something in a year or two. The Bolts are fielding a basketball team of weapons on that offense. I wish they were better able to supplement the defensive front, but I also don't think Los Angeles is in bad shape there. The offensive line was bypassed until sixth-rounder Branson Taylor, which caught my eye. The Chargers did have trouble protecting Herbert in their playoff loss, and I am not sure Mekhi Becton's signing is the ultimate cure-all there. Still, L.A. overachieved in Year 1 under Jim Harbaugh and is positioned to contend again in 2025."
