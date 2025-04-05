Chargers replace Joey Bosa, Joshua Palmer in 5-round NFL mock draft
NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter released an updated NFL mock draft, going through the first five rounds. The Los Angeles Chargers have one selection in each of those rounds, and Reuter does his best to fill several of their holes.
Their first pick comes at No. 22 in the opening round, and Reuter has them bringing in Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Los Angeles released Joey Bosa this offseason, so landing Ezeiruaku would fill a huge hole on their defense. It would also be a solid place for Ezeiruaku to kick off his career. The Chargers still have Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree, giving the 2024 ACC sack leader two veteran mentors to learn from.
In the second round, Reuter goes with LSU tight end Mason Taylor. Colston Loveland has been the tight end linked to L.A. due to his connection with Jim Harbaugh, but Taylor is a solid option in Round 2.
He continues to add offensive weapons, going with Georgia running back Trevor Etienne at No. 86. The younger brother of Travis Etienne, the former Bulldog averaged 5.6 yards per carry during his three years in the SEC — that includes two years at Florida.
Next was Ty Robinson from Nebraska, who broke out with seven sacks in his sixth season.
With his final selection for the Bolts in this mock, Reuter brings in KeAndre Lambert-Smith as a potential replacement for Joshua Palmer.
Lambert-Smith had 981 yards and eight touchdowns on 50 receptions last season. He not only showcased his speed by averaging 19.6 yards per catch in 2024, but Lambert-Smith also posted a 4.37-second time in the 40-yard dash.
The Chargers need someone who can stretch the field, and while Lambert-Smith isn't a sure thing, he's an interesting pick at this spot, and could be a hidden gem.
