Chargers’ big offseason position change for former first-rounder gets some context
The Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh surprised some this offseason by pulling back the proverbial curtain on a position change for former first-round pick Zion Johnson.
Harbaugh and the Chargers then followed that up by bringing back Bradley Bozeman at center and signing outside free agent Andre James to play center, too—the spot Johnson will also get a shot at this summer.
The idea, clearly, is to give the high-upside prospect who dramatically struggled in pass protection at guard another shot to become a long-term solution for the team at a problem area.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper explained this situation extremely well in a new mailbag:
“He has not shown the awareness to regularly identify and stop stunting rushers or blitzers. Johnson does have all the physical tools in the world. He is also very, very intelligent. The premise is that by getting Johnson directly involved in the pre-snap process at center — including checks and slides — he will be more prepared to handle different looks post-snap. He will be getting all the information as early as possible because it will be his job to communicate the plan to the rest of the line.”
RELATED: Chargers 4-round mock draft: L.A. secures game-wrecking DT, explosive RB
The idea could backfire in a big way. Getting information early is nice, but the red flags Johnson has had against stunts and blitzes aren’t guaranteed to get better at center.
Still, as Popper goes on to note, perhaps this is a last-ditch effort at keeping a younger player on a rookie deal as quality depth. There is an outside chance that if he doesn’t win the starting job, perhaps he’ll at least be a quality long-term backup.
Even so, Johnson could go from possible starter to cut candidate over the summer pretty quickly if the two veterans at center look as expected and another player seriously emerges at left guard while Mekhi Becton locks down the right side.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers exploit QB-needy team in fresh mock draft trade idea
Jim Harbaugh reveals plan for Chargers’ huge free-agent signing
Chargers connected to Jets weapon in blockbuster trade idea
Chargers get good news on alternate jerseys, possibly helmets after NFL rule change