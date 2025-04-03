Charger Report

Did Chargers top draft target earn 'Jim Harbaugh guy' status and play through injury?

One of Jim Harbaugh's dream prospects had a nagging shoulder injury in 2024.

The common player mocked to the Los Angeles Chargers all offseason has been Michigan tight end Colston Loveland.

Given that Jim Harbaugh's the head coach of the Bolts, he'll always be connected to any notable Michigan prospect. The Chargers, who own the No. 22 overall pick in this month's draft, would be enamored to select Loveland.

Daniel Popper of the Athletic revealed that Loveland played through a shoulder injury for most of the 2024 season.

Popper wrote the following takeaway from a mock draft: "Loveland didn’t get high marks as a blocker from the opposing coaches I spoke to, but I’ve heard from UM sources that he had a shoulder injury he played through for much of the season."

Medicals are obviously a major part of draft evaluations, so the Chargers will be cautious when exploring the severity of Loveland's shoulder injury.

However, it goes to show the toughness and Colston's willingness to put his body on the line. Now, he'll have to learn to be smart, by learning that sometimes playing through injury could be more detrimental to a team than helpful.

Loveland still seems like a perfect fit that the Chargers are looking for.

