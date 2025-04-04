Charger Report

Chargers to meet with top NFL draft TE -- and it's not Colston Loveland

The Los Angeles Chargers can’t go one single day of the pre-draft process without being linked to Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. 

But the Chargers will get another look at a top tight end prospect by hosting LSU’s Mason Taylor on a top-30 visit, according to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler.

Taylor is a very notable tight end going into the draft from a Chargers perspective given his big frame at 6’5” and 255 pounds. Meaning, he can likely work well as a blocker in a run-based offense while giving Justin Herbert a big target in the passing game. 

A big presence in the LSU offense over the last few seasons, Taylor caught 55 passes for 546 yards and two touchdowns last year, averaging nearly 10 yards per catch in the process. 


As of right now, the only major move for the Chargers at the spot this year was bringing on Tyler Conklin in free agency, which felt like a similar move to bringing on Will Dissly the year prior. 

With a prospect like Taylor, the Chargers could look to address other positions earlier in the draft before looping back to him. It might present a nice path through the draft and good value, letting him make occasional contributions in the offense while Conklin also gets a chance to show what he can do in a functional offense with an elite quarterback.

LSU tight end Mason Taylor
