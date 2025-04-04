Chargers take a gamble on former No. 3 pick after failing with 49ers, Cowboys
The Los Angeles Chargers just made another move in NFL free agency.
With Easton Stick still unsigned, the Chargers decided to replace the North Dakota State product with another former Bison as they came to terms with Trey Lance on a one-year deal.
MORE: 3 red-flag free agents Los Angeles Chargers should still ignore
Lance, who was the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, lost his job with the San Francisco 49ers to Brock Purdy. He was then traded to the Dallas Cowboys, where he never could supplant Cooper Rush as the backup to Dak Prescott.
Despite his struggles, Lance secured a decent contract with the Chargers, signing him for $6.25 million.
Lance is still just 24 years old and has very limited experience.
In four seasons, he's appeared in 12 games and has completed 56.6 percent of his attempts for 1,063 yards with five touchdown passes against four interceptions. Lance does offer something on the ground as well. He's picked up 276 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.
Of course, the Chargers know this move is quite the gamble. Lance started against Stick in the 2024 preseason finale and had a historically poor game.
Lance showed off his arm strength and running ability with 323 yards through the air and 90 on the ground. He also showed his knack for turning it over as he threw five picks in the loss.
Still, L.A. believes he will be an upgrade over Stick should they ever need to turn to their No. 2 signal-caller.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh hit by NFL execs for cautious trip to free agency
Proposed Chargers signing adds 6-time Pro Bowl playmaker for Justin Herbert
Chargers sign international rugby star at key position of need
Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 1 opponent in Brazil hinted in new report
Chargers trade pitch sees Los Angeles take flyer on young $5 million wide receiver
Chargers trade idea sends perfect No. 2 receiver to Los Angeles