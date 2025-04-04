Jim Harbaugh's dream Michigan Wolverines target falls to Chargers in new mock draft
It's officially draft month! The Los Angeles Chargers own the No. 22 overall pick and are still in the market for offensive playmakers. They brought back veteran wideout Mike Williams to pair with Ladd McConkey, last year's stellar second-round pick.
Since Jim Harbaugh became head coach of the Chargers, he's been linked to basically every Michigan prospect.
This year, the common name seems to be tight end Colston Loveland. Nate Davis of USA Today shared the same sentiment as most outlets, having the Bolts select Loveland in his recent mock draft.
"It’s pretty easy to marry Loveland to the Bolts given his Wolverines connection to HC Jim Harbaugh and the team’s glaring need for a playmaker at tight end. Loveland (6-6, 248) is a huge target and averaged nearly 15 yards per catch during his first two years in Ann Arbor when J.J. McCarthy was throwing to him. The main question is whether Loveland will actually be available this late into Round 1."
Loveland had 582 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolverines in 2024 and would be a dynamic weapon at the tight end position for the Chargers.
The Chargers signed Tyler Conklin this offseason, adding him to a depth chart that has Will Dissly. But it's an obvious weakpoint of the roster going into Round 1.
