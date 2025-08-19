Chargers' rookie, TV commentators go viral after 'Earth is shaking' interception
In football one of the sweetest treats is when a 300-pound lineman gets his big mitts on the football. And in announcing, it's always a dream such a rare occurrence.
The two oddities met last weekend in the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Late in the game, Rams' quarterback Stetson Bennett dropped back to pass. With a sneaky move, Chargers' rookie undrafted free agent TeRah Edwards lined up at right tackle with his hand on the ground, but then nimbly dropped into pass coverage.
MORE: NFL insider wild prediction: Chargers drop in AFC West but still make playoffs
Obviously fooled by the ploy, Bennett threw a pass right to Edwards. The former Illinois star - all 6-foot-2, 305 pounds of him - not only caught the ball, but proceeded to rumble 27 yards with a return that included absolutely trucking Bennett near the sideline.
"I ain't gonna lie ... I was like 'What's going on?' I ain't touched the ball in years," Edwards said of the play. "I ain't never scored a touchdown in my life, so I was trying. Always a big guy's dream."
Edwards made another prominent play this preseason, recording a sack in the Hall of Fame Game.
The play proved almost as much fun for Chargers' TV voice Noah Eagle, who exclaimed "It's a big man interception! Lowers his shoulder! The Earth is shaking!"
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers reveal much about final 53-man roster RB room
Added broadcast color analyst and Chargers' Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, "6-2, 305 and a little bit nasty at the end of this play! As he’s going to punish the passer!”