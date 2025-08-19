Charger Report

Chargers' rookie, TV commentators go viral after 'Earth is shaking' interception

The TV call of Los Angeles Chargers' undrafted rookie TeRah Edwards' big-man interception is going viral.

Richie Whitt

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jake Haener (3) is pressured by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle TeRah Edwards (94) and linebacker Garmon Randolph (97) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In football one of the sweetest treats is when a 300-pound lineman gets his big mitts on the football. And in announcing, it's always a dream such a rare occurrence.

The two oddities met last weekend in the Los Angeles Chargers' preseason loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Late in the game, Rams' quarterback Stetson Bennett dropped back to pass. With a sneaky move, Chargers' rookie undrafted free agent TeRah Edwards lined up at right tackle with his hand on the ground, but then nimbly dropped into pass coverage.

Obviously fooled by the ploy, Bennett threw a pass right to Edwards. The former Illinois star - all 6-foot-2, 305 pounds of him - not only caught the ball, but proceeded to rumble 27 yards with a return that included absolutely trucking Bennett near the sideline.

"I ain't gonna lie ... I was like 'What's going on?' I ain't touched the ball in years," Edwards said of the play. "I ain't never scored a touchdown in my life, so I was trying. Always a big guy's dream."

Edwards made another prominent play this preseason, recording a sack in the Hall of Fame Game.

The play proved almost as much fun for Chargers' TV voice Noah Eagle, who exclaimed "It's a big man interception! Lowers his shoulder! The Earth is shaking!"

Added broadcast color analyst and Chargers' Hall of Famer Dan Fouts, "6-2, 305 and a little bit nasty at the end of this play! As he’s going to punish the passer!”

TeRah Edwards
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Terah Edwards (23) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

