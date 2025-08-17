Chargers’ takeaways, injuries and notes from preseason Week 2 vs. Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers rolled out Justin Herbert and the starters for their third preseason game of the summer Saturday night and came away with some interesting results.
There, the Chargers lost, 23-22, against the Los Angeles Rams.
Injuries, notable performances and more headline the quick notes from after the action went final.
Injury bug strikes again
Quentin Johnston needed a cart to leave the field after a nasty hit. Rookie wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith briefly left with an injury. Taylor Heinicke went to the locker room with an injury. Alohi Gilman had an issue, as did at least one offensive lineman. Severity is an unknown for most, but the Chargers would’ve liked to see fewer injuries from the game they play starters the most.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith is the real deal
Lambert-Smith stepped right in for Johnston and had a big connection with Justin Herbert. The fact those two are already on the same page is a good sign and makes the Mike Williams retirement forgettable. He was doing well with backup passers too.
RB room could be lethal
Omarion Hampton looked the part in his limited action and should be the workhorse. The undrafted Raheim Sanders keeps standing out amongst his backup peers too and continues to head for a bigger-than-expected role.
QB2 battle is over
It was unfortunate to see Heinicke leave with an injury. But things were already trending this way. Trey Lance popped in and continued his strong preseason. While not perfect, his playmaking ability makes him the ideal second name on the depth chart.
