Chargers' Justin Herbert suffers dirty play from Maxx Crosby, causing major escalation
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders have a long standing rivalry that has led to plenty of tempers flaring and angst between the two teams.
This came to a head for the 2-9 Raiders, who were down 10 points at the time of the late hit. Superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby decided to hit and shove Justin Herbert to the ground, multiple seconds after the play was over.
The play was a third and four completion to Quentin Johnston, a sliding grab on a strong throw from the Chargers QB.
Reaction from Herbert's teammates ensued shortly after, seeing their banged-up QB hit the ground much after the completion.
With sidelines erupting, the Chargers stayed disciplined, ensuring no other penalties occurred, hurting their current lead. Trey Pipkins and Quentin Johnston were in the mix, ensuring that Crosby did not further injure any damages to the already injured quarterback.
After tempers began to cool down, it was seen that Herbert celebrated with a first-down emote. This was coupled with Crosby approaching Herbert for a "dap," allowing for a sportsmanlike ending to a dirty play.
The Chargers ended up scoring on the drive, with a Jaret Patterson rushing touchdown. Allowing the Raiders to be down three scores, effectively ending the game.
