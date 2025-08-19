Los Angeles Chargers reveal much about final 53-man roster RB room
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t saying much about how the messy running back room might shake up on the final 53-man roster soon.
But the cliche about actions speaking louder than words does all the talking.
First-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton is very obviously safe, as is Najee Harris, regardless of whether he starts on the 53 or an injured list due to the eye injury sustained near the start of July in a fireworks incident.
RELATED: Chargers' QB2 battle behind Justin Herbert seems officially over
Behind those two, it’s Hassan Haskins who seems like a roster lock at this point. He didn’t play in the Chargers’ last preseason game, suggesting coaches don’t need to see anything else. According to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, Haskins was right behind Hampton in reps with Justin Herbert’s first-team offense at a recent practice.
Undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders seems like the other roster lock. He’s looked the part in all preseason action and, at most points, has been right behind or even sometimes ahead of Haskins in the order.
RELATED: NFL insider wild prediction: Chargers drop in AFC West but still make playoffs
That leaves Kimani Vidal as a likely odd man out. Same story for Jaret Patterson and Nyheim Miller-Hines. Vidal, a sophomore, had some hype from fans last year, but his struggles as a pass-blocker stopped him from getting on the field.
As a whole, what looked like one of the most competitive and difficult to project spots seems to be wrapped up already, with Haskins pushing aside the likes of Vidal. Barring something unexpected, that should be the order of a backfield that seems much improved compared to last year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers veteran named cut candidate after uninspiring preseason showings
Former Chargers free agent released by Falcons ahead of final cuts
Chargers newcomers emerging as possible lethal TE duo for Justin Herbert
Chargers' RB pass-blocking woes leaves door open for UDFA to make roster push
Chargers rookie WR arrives in team's first preseason loss to Rams