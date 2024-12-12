Chargers need to give Stone Smartt much bigger role in Justin Herbert's offense
When Ladd McConkey was ruled out of Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers had to pivot quickly. They needed to rely on their pass catcher already in place to step up to the plate and contribute in McConkey's absence.
They did for the most part, as Justin Herbert connected with eight different receivers in the Chargers' 19-17 loss. One unsung player had the third-most receptions for the team on the night, that being tight end Stone Smartt.
Smartt caught three passes for 54 yards, with his first two receptions going for 20-plus yards each. It was announced that Will Dissly will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a shoulder injury, giving Smartt the opportunity to make an impact once again.
It was only three catches, but Smartt showed his ability to be an explosive playmaker for the Chargers offense. They've been looking for other players that can win their matchups outside of McConkey, with Smartt seemingly having no trouble doing so.
With the Chargers back home this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Smartt set to start his first game this season, the former undrafted free agent could be in line for a major workload going forward.
