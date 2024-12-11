Charger Report

Justin Herbert injury update: QB's status up in the air for Week 15

Herbert's latest injuries could force him to miss this week's game.

Andrew Parsaud

Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers drop to 8-5 on the season with their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but a potential bigger problem has arisen.

Justin Herbert suffered two injuries in Sunday night's game, an apparent ankle and scary leg contusion. Herbert would continue to play through the pain, but a noticeable limp and trainers helping him off of the field didn't bode well amongst fans.

Jim Harbaugh provided an update on his quarterback's health status to Chargers media on Wednesday, still not sure if he'll be able to practice.

"I'd like to give him some rest, but you know Justin. I don't control him," Harbaugh said. "Sometimes he looks at me and he goes out there and a lot of times it's good for him. He's one of those type of guys where football is the treatment, is the medicine, and I get that."

The Chargers are going to need their star quarterback for their final push towards the playoffs.

