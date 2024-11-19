Chargers urged to target superstar free agent next offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers are an ascending squad that will look to build upon their success next offseason. There's still a ways to go until this current season comes to a close, as the Chargers are preparing to make a playoff push with seven games remaining.
One area they've seemed to improve in is the offensive line. They spent the fifth-overall pick on Joe Alt to pair with Rashawn Slater, giving them bookend tackles. There's still room for improvement on the interior, which includes Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson and Trey Pipkins III.
As the right guard position remains the biggest problem, Bleacher Report suggested that the Chargers sign Zack Martin in the offseason. Martin, who's spent the last 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, is certainly headed to the Hall of Fame when his career is over.
"It's hard to imagine that the Chargers aren't going to eventually have a top-five offensive line in the league," B/R wrote. "They're already flirting with that distinction, but the tandem of Bradley Bozeman at center and Trey Pipkins III at right guard call it into question. Maybe Jamaree Salyer becomes an answer at guard, but the Chargers might just opt to replace them altogether. Zach Martin may no longer fit the struggling Cowboys' timeline at 33 years old, but he would instantly help an emerging Chargers offensive line become one of the league's best."
The Chargers bringing in a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time First Team All-Pro to their offensive line next offseason would be a great start to 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Joey Bosa's stunning admission proves Jim Harbaugh has changed Chargers
NFL GMs regretting not hiring Jim Harbaugh as Chargers surge
Chargers' trade with Patriots is turning into an absolute robbery
Chargers LB takes shot at Brandon Staley amid Jim Harbaugh turnaround
Bill Belichick shares take on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers culture